LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights baseball program will be hosting a youth baseball camp from Monday, July 15 to Wednesday, July 18 at Optimist Ball Park in Laurinburg. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and costs $75 to attend. It is open to ages 5 through 12.

Directed by Knights head baseball coach Andy Fox, the camp will offer various activities and drills to participants in an effort to refine their skills and work on fundamentals. Players will receive individualized feedback to focus on their specific needs and strengthen their abilities and confidence. Any questions can be directed to Coach Fox.

About the director

Fox has been the head coach of St. Andrews baseball since 2016 after being promoted in the fall of 2016. Prior to joining the Knights, he spent three years at Wilkes Community College (WCC) as the head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Fox was also a head coach for “The Heat Baseball Academy,” a showcase team out of Hickory, North Carolina from 2008-12. He was also the head coach of the Morganton Aggies in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League in the summers of 2012 and 2013.

As a player, Fox played his high school ball at Alexander Central where he earned All-Conference honors as a second baseman in 2002. He played collegiately at WCC in 2003 and 2004.

After his two years at WCC, Fox attended Appalachian State University, where he majored in Secondary Education and History before beginning to coach full time at Watauga High School. Fox is a native of Taylorsville, North Carolina.