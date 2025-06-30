Strike at the Wind!, the iconic outdoor drama, tells the story of Lumbee hero Henry Berry Lowrie.

PEMBROKE — The curtain is again rising on Strike at the Wind!, the iconic outdoor drama that tells the story of Lumbee hero Henry Berry Lowrie.

As the summer season returns to the Lumbee Tribe’s cultural center amphitheater, audiences can expect powerful storytelling, community collaboration and a few exciting changes — both on and off the stage.

Jonathan Drahos, director of the play and head of the theatre program at UNC Pembroke, is leading this year’s production. Drahos says the production is more vibrant than ever, featuring a mix of returning cast members, student involvement, and fresh talent.

“We have a new actor this summer playing Henry Berry Lowrie — Zach Oxendine, a talented local artist — and many of our cast members are returning,” said Drahos. “We’re also seeing incredible contributions from UNCP students, not just on stage, but in every part of the production.”

“Strike at the Wind!” is one of North Carolina’s longest-running outdoor dramas. Since its 1976 debut, the play has brought to life the story of the Lowrie War and Henry Berry Lowrie’s stand against the Confederate Home Guard.

Key returning actors include Sean Deam reprising his role as Harris and Cheyenne Ward returning as Rhoda Strong. Chelsey Williams, who plays Dolly, and Cameron Holder are also back. All are graduates of UNCP’s theater program. Holder, who plays Perkins, was recently accepted into the classical acting graduate program at the George Washington University.

One of the most significant updates this season is a revised script, led by longtime cast member and cultural contributor Wynona Oxendine, who also plays the leader in the production. Her revisions aim to make the historical and cultural context more accessible for modern audiences.

“The play was always a bit cryptic in laying out the motivation behind the characters’ actions,” Drahos said. “We’re not destroying [Randolph] Umberger’s original play. We’re improving it — adapting it for a modern audience with clearer storytelling while staying true to its roots.”

Drahos emphasized that Strike at the Wind! is more than a performance — a deeply meaningful tradition for the Lumbee community and the broader region.

“Theatre is a gathering place. We gather to hear stories because it’s part of what it means to be human,” he said. “Strike at the Wind! resonates because it connects directly to the history of southeast North Carolina and the Lumbee culture. It’s a powerful story that transcends time.”

Drahos envisions even greater collaboration between UNCP and the community this season, stretching beyond this production.

“My dream is for the university to play a creative role not only in Strike at the Wind! but in building an entire outdoor and indoor theatre season in partnership with the community,” he said. “There’s a real opportunity to create a cultural hub for meaningful storytelling.”

Zach Oxendine is stepping into the lead role as Henry and is excited about his stage debut.

“Being cast as Henry Berry Lowrie is one of the greatest honors I could receive as a Lumbee man,” said Oxendine. “He’s a hero to our people, and I feel incredibly honored to portray him.”

Oxendine, who has previously performed in church plays and released a country music single titled Where I’m From, brings passion and authenticity to the role. He believes audiences will experience Strike at the Wind! in a deeper, more immersive way.

“The energy we’re bringing this year is unreal. I think folks will walk away a little prouder of where they come from,” he said. “Even though it’s the same story year after year, this cast makes it feel new. We’re stepping into the shoes of legends—and inviting the audience to do the same.”

Strike At The Wind! will be performed July 11, 12, 18, 19 and 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. at the Adolph Dial Amphitheatre at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, 628 Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton, NC. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at uncp.edu/gpac or by calling 910.521.6361.