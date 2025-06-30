PEMBROKE — Dr. W. Stewart Thomas has been named dean of the Thomas College of Business and Economics (TCOBE) at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. A veteran administrator and faculty member, Dr. Thomas has been a cornerstone of the business program since 2001 and brings a wealth of experience, vision and community connection to the role.

“I’m deeply honored to have been named dean of the Thomas College of Business and Economics at UNC Pembroke,” Thomas said. “This role is especially meaningful to me — not only professionally but personally — because my roots run deep in this community.”

Throughout his two-decade tenure, Thomas has held many key administrative positions, including vice chancellor for Finance and Administration, interim associate provost, associate dean, and, most recently, interim dean of the TCOBE since May 2025. Each role, he says, has prepared him for this opportunity.

“When I look back at all the roles I’ve served at UNCP, I feel like all of them prepared me for this new role,” Thomas said. “I feel like all my past experiences and the strong relationships I’ve built are coming together at the right time. This is a unique opportunity to create something truly special.”

Provost Diane Prusank praised Thomas on his appointment, noting that his extensive experience and proven leadership make him exceptionally well-suited to guide the TCOBE.

“Dr. Stewart Thomas is an exceptional leader whose deep institutional knowledge, financial expertise and unwavering commitment to student success make him uniquely qualified to serve as dean of the TCOBE,” Prusank said. “Dr. Thomas has earned the respect of his colleagues and students alike, and I am confident that under his guidance, the college will continue to thrive and expand its impact across the region.”

Thomas’ vision for the college centers on community engagement, innovation and student success. One of his top goals is to deepen the college’s ties with regional stakeholders and to serve as a catalyst for economic development in southeastern North Carolina.

“Our mission goes beyond classroom walls. We want to be a catalyst for economic development, entrepreneurship and business success in southeastern North Carolina,” he said. “It’s important that we share our intellectual and institutional assets with our businesses and citizens.”

A champion of innovation and technology, Thomas is focused on the growing role of artificial intelligence in the business world and education. “A vital part of our strategy is promoting artificial intelligence as a tool for growth,” he said. “Advancing AI literacy and its practical application will be one of our major focus areas — not just for businesses, but for individuals across our service region.”

With a strong data analytics and finance background, Thomas plans to further position TCOBE as a leader in career readiness, ethical AI use, and applied learning experiences. Signature initiatives such as SPARK (Student Professional Accountings Records Knowledge), the VITA tax assistance program, and expanded service-learning partnerships exemplify the college’s impact in the region.

“Ensuring our business students are career-ready is critical,” he said. “That’s where accreditation — both SACSCOC and AACSB — plays a key role in maintaining excellence and aligning our curriculum with industry needs.”

Faculty development will also remain a top priority.

“Our greatest asset is our faculty,” Thomas said. “They deliver outcomes for our students, and we must ensure they have the tools to do that. With the support of Chancellor (Robin Gary) Cummings and university leadership, we’ll continue to advocate for their professional growth.”