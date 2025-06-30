LAURINBURG — “I think it’s the fact that we may be small in size, but we have a big heart.”

That’s how Pastor Patricia Ramsden explained why the modest congregation of Montpelier Presbyterian Church in Wagram came together to donate $1,000 to Church and Community Services of Scotland County. Ramsden and several church members personally delivered the check, which will go toward rent and utility assistance for local residents in need.

Ramsden noted that summer can be especially difficult for struggling families — and this year, the need is even greater due to the closure of St. Andrews University. The university’s students were often volunteers at the Church and Community Services, leaving a noticeable gap in support.

“People are having to choose between buying food for their children, paying the utility bill, covering rent, or purchasing medicine,” Ramsden said. “They’re torn in a thousand different directions. This donation is one way we know Church and Community Services can help.”

She added that the church trusts the organization to make an impact.

“When we give this money to them, we know all the churches and organizations in the county are working together to meet the needs,” she said.

Montpelier has a long history of supporting Church and Community Services, which began as a coalition of local churches over three decades ago.

“The history of this organization is rooted in churches coming together 36 years ago,” said Janie Pinkston Sutton. “There are multiple ways Church and Community Services is funded and supported, but without that original coalition of churches, it wouldn’t be what it is today.”

Montpelier is believed to be one of the founding churches in that effort.

“This donation is just one example of a church that’s been involved from the very beginning—rising to the challenge we all face now and continuing to be part of the solution,” Sutton said. “The coalition of churches is an integral part of how this started and how it continues.”

Ramsden hopes other congregations will also rise to meet the moment.

“It’s time once again for all churches to band together with Church and Community Services,” she said.

