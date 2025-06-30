LAURINBURG — After months of budget workshops and careful deliberation, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners has approved a “tight” $56,604,471 budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

The newly adopted budget outlines general expenditures totaling $42,583,633. Key allocations include:

$7.87 million for general government operations,

$8.4 million for law enforcement,

$6.05 million for Emergency Services,

$14.15 million for Health and Human Services, and

$1.86 million for cultural and recreational programs.

School funding reduced, raises for employees

The budget designates $9.75 million for public school funding—a decrease from last year’s $10 million. The reduction follows the repeal of the school funding “floor” law, which previously mandated a minimum funding level. The repeal now allows county commissioners to determine school allocations independently.

County employees will see a 2% cost-of-living adjustment. Additionally, staff will receive a 1.25% pay raise on the anniversary of their hire date until they reach the midpoint of their salary range. After that, the annual increase will be 1%.

Tax rates hold steady — but fees will rise

The property tax rate remains unchanged at 99 cents per $100 of assessed property value. However, the fire service tax will increase by 5 cents on properties located outside the corporate limits of Wagram, Gibson, and Laurinburg, including those within East Laurinburg. The added revenue will help replace county fire equipment over the next 11 years, supporting local volunteer fire departments.

In addition to changes in property-related taxes, residents can expect to see higher utility bills.

Mirroring the city of Laurinburg’s adjustment, water and sewer rates in the county will increase by 15%. The hike will apply across the board and reflects rising infrastructure and service costs.

Nonprofit funding under review

Before final approval of the budget, the commissioners discussed funding requests from nonprofit organizations, including:

$8,000 from the Arts Council of Scotland County

$1,500 from Scotland County Crimestoppers

Instead of approving these outright, the board directed staff to create a formal vetting policy that would involve input from department heads. The goal is to ensure nonprofit funding supports services the county needs but cannot provide directly.

“I think the best way to vet that is to bring these things to the heads of the departments this service would help and let them make a recommendation to us,” said Commissioner Ed O’Neal. “That’s the best litmus test to make sure whatever we’re giving ends up supporting our mission—whether that’s the library, parks and rec, EMS. It’s just a smart way to approach this.”

County Manager April Snead noted the Arts Council received no county funding last year, although in previous years, $8,000 had been allocated through a split between the library and parks and recreation budgets.

“Those directors don’t like that,” Snead added.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey was asked whether he would support the Crimestoppers request from his own departmental budget. He responded affirmatively.

While several commissioners supported the new vetting approach, some still favored offering partial support this year.

“I think it would be a good gesture to do something, whether it be half,” said Commissioner Darwin Williams.

Commissioner Clarence McPhatter echoed that sentiment:

“In the past, we’ve been funding them. I don’t want to not give them anything,” he said.