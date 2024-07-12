LAURINBURG — Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is installing Phillip D. Marks during special services held on July 14.

Pastor Nic Curry will speak at an 11 a.m. service and Carl E. Brinkley Jr. will speak at a 3 p.m. service. The church is located at 11661 Johns Road in Laurinburg.

Marks, born and raised in Georgia, preached his first sermon in 1991 ar Mt. Zion AME Church in Shady Dale, Georgia. He was 13 at the time. Later, Marks went on to serve as pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Wade, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in St. Pauls, and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (Disciples of Christ) in Fayetteville.

In September of 2015, God led Marks to establish Fresh Word Fellowship Church in Raeford. On Oct. 21, 2018, he was consecrated bishop in the Lord’s church by Covenant Fellowship Churches International based in Duluth, Georgia.

In April 2023, Marks accepted the call to shepherd Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

Marks is a graduate of Central Texas College, Fayetteville State University and Bible Institutes Theological Seminary.

For 25 years, Marks had the support of his wife and best friend, Pastor Tenae Marks. The two have three children, 23-year-old Phillip Jr. 18-year-old Chirstian, and 13-year-old Layla.

Pastor Marks has authored two books, “The Fresh Word of the Day: A 30-Day Devotional” and “My Brother 24 Quotes to Strengthen the Strong.”