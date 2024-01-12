ABERDEEN — The Scotland women’s bowling team earned three points each against the Southern Lee Cavaliers and Union Pines Vikings in Thursday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Sandhills Bowling Center.

The Lady Scots defeated the Cavs 135-93 in the first game and 99-76 in the third but lost 96-78 in the second game and 168-126 in the fourth. Scotland earned the final point with a 438-433 total pin count.

Marissa Smith was Scotland’s strike leader in the match, rolling three strikes and two spares; Nateya Scott bowled two strikes and four spares and Madison Dixon and Jaylee Hunt had a strike and spare each.

The Lady Scots’ games against Union Pines had opposite outcomes from theirs against Southern Lee. Scotland lost the first game 118-108 and the third 125-96 but defeated the Vikings 110-78 in the second game, 135-81 in the fourth and 449-402 in total pins.

Addison Pittman rolled a strike and three spares for Scotland; Hunt had a strike and a spare; Dixon and Scott had two spares apiece and Smith bowled a spare.

Scotland moved to fifth in the SAC standings with 17 points after Thursday’s matches, five points above the Cavs in last place and one behind the Vikings in fourth.

Scotland returns to Laurinburg Lanes on Jan. 18 to roll against Pinecrest and Lee County.

Scotland’s men finish day with 5 points

Without one of its top rollers in Landon Malloy, the Scotland men’s bowling team took two points against the Southern Lee Cavaliers and three against the Union Pines Vikings on Thursday.

The Scots and Cavs rolled a foursome of close games, with Scotland winning the first 158-153, Southern Lee taking the second 178-170 and third 203-195 and Scotland eking out the fourth 215-213; the Cavs earned the total pin point 747-738.

Scotland’s Dylan Tilson paced the team with six strikes and five spares; Zachary Taylor rolled six strikes and a spare; Garrett Boyer bowled three strikes and four spares; Luke Sutherland had three strikes and two spares and Kenan Smith had two strikes and four spares.

Against Union Pines, Scotland won the opening match 233-182, fell in the second 168-128 and third 160-159 and took the fourth 183-167 while claiming total pins 703-677.

Tilson rolled five strikes and two spares in the games; Boyer had three strikes and four spares; Smith had three strikes and two spares; Taylor bowled two strikes and three spares and Sutherland rolled two strikes and a spare.

Scotland is second in the SAC with 33 points after the matches, which is half a point behind leader Southern Lee and 2 1/2 points above Pinecrest in third.