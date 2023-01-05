SANFORD — The Scotland coed wrestling team competed against the Lee County Yellow Jackets and the Pinecrest Patriots in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet Wednesday night. The Scots defeated the Yellow Jackets 54-29, but lost to the Patriots 69-12.
The Scots won only three true matches against the Yellow Jackets, but had six forfeit wins that helped them pull out the win. Against the Patriots, Scotland won two matches, as Joshua Stone won his match in the 285 weight class, while the 220 class was won due to forfeit.
Results for the matches against Lee County are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.
106
Campbell Gross (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
113
Mariyah Martin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
120
Cameron Locklear (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
126
Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Karly McNeill (Lee County Senior) (Fall 0:55)
132
Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Jordan Brad (Lee County Senior) (Fall 4:45)
138
John Rogers (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
145
Darion Harris (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
152
Dylan Stewart (Lee County Senior) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Technical fall 22-6 0:00)
160
Kenan Smith (Scotland) over Daniel Reible (Lee County Senior) (Fall 1:10)
170
Rylan Raeser (Lee County Senior) over Dominic Blue (Scotland) (Fall 0:45)
182
Ayden Rhooney (Lee County Senior) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 1:10)
195
Matthew Thomas (Lee County Senior) over Unknown (Forfeit)
220
Andrew Godwin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
285
Wyatt Rickard (Lee County Senior) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Fall 3:10)
Results for the matches against Pinecrest are listed below.
113
Ethan Finn (Pinecrest) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
120
Ethan Schleicher (Pinecrest) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
126
Noah Malave (Pinecrest) over Dalton Locklear (Scotland) (Decision 7-1)
132
Elijah Ybarra (Pinecrest) over Marcel Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
138
Devin Kissinger (Pinecrest) over John Rogers (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
145
Greg Padgett (Pinecrest) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
152
Dallin Newcomer (Pinecrest) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
160
Cooper Ogden (Pinecrest) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
170
Jayden Dobeck (Pinecrest) over Dominic Blue (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
182
Jeremy Jones (Pinecrest) over Unknown (Forfeit)
195
Davin Morris (Pinecrest) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
220
Andrew Godwin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
285
Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Chris Culver (Pinecrest) (Fall 0:00)
106
Megan Rowland (Pinecrest) over Campbell Gross (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
The Scots return to action on Jan. 7 for the Carolina Duals at 9 a.m. from North Brunswick High School in Leland.