SANFORD — The Scotland coed wrestling team competed against the Lee County Yellow Jackets and the Pinecrest Patriots in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet Wednesday night. The Scots defeated the Yellow Jackets 54-29, but lost to the Patriots 69-12.

The Scots won only three true matches against the Yellow Jackets, but had six forfeit wins that helped them pull out the win. Against the Patriots, Scotland won two matches, as Joshua Stone won his match in the 285 weight class, while the 220 class was won due to forfeit.

Results for the matches against Lee County are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

106

Campbell Gross (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

113

Mariyah Martin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

120

Cameron Locklear (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

126

Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Karly McNeill (Lee County Senior) (Fall 0:55)

132

Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Jordan Brad (Lee County Senior) (Fall 4:45)

138

John Rogers (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

145

Darion Harris (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

152

Dylan Stewart (Lee County Senior) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Technical fall 22-6 0:00)

160

Kenan Smith (Scotland) over Daniel Reible (Lee County Senior) (Fall 1:10)

170

Rylan Raeser (Lee County Senior) over Dominic Blue (Scotland) (Fall 0:45)

182

Ayden Rhooney (Lee County Senior) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 1:10)

195

Matthew Thomas (Lee County Senior) over Unknown (Forfeit)

220

Andrew Godwin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

285

Wyatt Rickard (Lee County Senior) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Fall 3:10)

Results for the matches against Pinecrest are listed below.

113

Ethan Finn (Pinecrest) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

120

Ethan Schleicher (Pinecrest) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

126

Noah Malave (Pinecrest) over Dalton Locklear (Scotland) (Decision 7-1)

132

Elijah Ybarra (Pinecrest) over Marcel Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

138

Devin Kissinger (Pinecrest) over John Rogers (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

145

Greg Padgett (Pinecrest) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

152

Dallin Newcomer (Pinecrest) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

160

Cooper Ogden (Pinecrest) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

170

Jayden Dobeck (Pinecrest) over Dominic Blue (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

182

Jeremy Jones (Pinecrest) over Unknown (Forfeit)

195

Davin Morris (Pinecrest) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

220

Andrew Godwin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

285

Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Chris Culver (Pinecrest) (Fall 0:00)

106

Megan Rowland (Pinecrest) over Campbell Gross (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

The Scots return to action on Jan. 7 for the Carolina Duals at 9 a.m. from North Brunswick High School in Leland.