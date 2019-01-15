SAU roundup: Knights fall to Lions

Lathan Lathan Rowe Rowe

DAYTON, Tenn. – The St. Andrews men’s basketball team fell to conference foe Bryan College on Saturday evening, 79-68.

Bryan took a 38-28 lead at halftime after a slow start by the Knights (6-12, 5-7 AAC). The Knights went five minutes without a basket at one point in the first half, helping the Lions build on their lead.

St. Andrews shot 37 percent from the field against the Lions. Bryan shot just over 41 percent from the field.

Four Knights scored in double digits. Senior Christian Lathan led the team with 16 points. Freshman D’Antre Harvey had 14 points and a team-high of seven rebounds. Senior Carlos Heath tallied 11 points, and fellow senior Warren Vinson added 10 points.

St. Andrews is now 0-9 on the road.

Lady Knights come up short

The St. Andrews women’s basketball team was defeated 94-69 by No. 15 Bryan College on Saturday.

The Lady Knights (8-8, 7-7 AAC) played without Morgan Perkins, who leads the team in scoring and rebounds.

After halftime, Kayla Clifton made a jumper to trim Bryan’s lead to 39-35. That was as close as the Lady Knights would get. Bryan would go on to outscore the Lady Knights 31-15 in the third quarter.

The Lady Knights shot 50 percent from the field, five percent below Bryan.

Courtney Rowe had 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds for St. Andrews. Rowe finished 8-of-16 from the field.

Junior guard Samantha Ring hit three of her five 3-point attempts and finished the game with 13 points and two rebounds. Senior Guard Kayla Clifton added 12 points and a rebound for the Lady Knights.

Wrestling team falls to Huntingdon

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University wrestling team dropped their home dual against Huntingdon College on Saturday afternoon, 37-18.

125 – Ryan Brooks (HC) over Dominic Burke (SAU) (Maj. dec. 12-1)

133 – Tristan Powell (HC) over Aidan McDonald (SAU) (Dec. 10-8)

141 – Mason Blakeney (HC) over William Dudley (SAU) (Fall 0:20)

149 – Quintez Pearson (HC) won by forfeit

157 – Jacob Arnold (SAU) over Kaleb Fontenot (HC) (Fall 1:33)

165 – Jonathan Zafra (SAU) over Reagan Prevatt (HC) (Fall 3:17)

174 – Wyatt Miller (HC) over Michael Nelson (SAU) (Fall 4:57)

184 – Cody Dixon (HC) over Chase Payne (SAU) (Fall 5:13)

197 – Austin Phillips (HC) won by forfeit

285 – Aaron Vaughan (SAU) over Joseph Pearson (HC) (Fall 1:00)

Wrestling loses to Huntingdon