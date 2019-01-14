Board of Education splits vice chair vote … again

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education met Monday and, foe the second straight month, were still unable to agree on a vice-chair for the board.

During the December meeting the board had a split vote between Herman Tyson and Raymond Hyatt, which went on seven times to the same result.

At Monday’s meeting, both Tyson and Hyatt were nominated again for the position. The vote was unsurprisingly split again and, after a discussion, the board agreed to table it and move on, putting it for a third time on February’s agenda.

Look for the full story about the meeting in the Wednesday paper and online.

