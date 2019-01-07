Three Fighting Scots undefeated at Joel McCanna Invitational

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s wrestling team finished with a record of 2-2 at the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday.

Scotland defeated North Moore 54-12, lost 60-21 against Pinecrest, defeated Southern Lee 64-6 and lost 54-30 against St. Pauls.

Scotland’s Keldon Clark, Seth English and Nathan Joyner posted 4-0 records on the day. Ethan Tone and Charles Wall finished with three wins apiece. Jay Johnson, Brendon Smith, Quron McDonald and Michael Locklear each had two victories.

Scotland’s next meet is the Bobby Abernathy Invitational on Dec. 8.

