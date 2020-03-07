Scotland baseball, softball alums playing in college

LAURINBURG — Several former Scotland High baseball and softball players are playing college ball this year. Here’s a look at how those athletes are faring at their respective schools.

All stats are accurate as of Friday morning.

BASEBALL

DALY MARCANO, SOPHOMORE RHP/INF, SOUTHEASTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Marcano has taken on the heaviest workload of all Southeastern’s pitchers. He’s recorded 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings of work, yielding 18 hits and 11 walks in that span. Marcano’s ERA is 3.70. Marcano has demonstrated good judgment at the plate; he doesn’t have a hit yet this season, but Marcano has drawn five walks in 11 at-bats.

AUSTIN NORTON, FRESHMAN INF/RHP, FAYETTEVILLE TECH

Norton transferred from Southeastern Community College to Fayetteville Tech prior to the start of his freshman season. He has pitched a combined 6 1/3 innings in two appearances. Norton has logged six strikeouts and one walk, and he’s allowed four hits. Norton has yet to allow a run.

NICK CHARLESON, JUNIOR RHP, QUEENS UNIVERSITY OF CHARLOTTE

Charleson transferred to Queens after two years at Southeastern Community College. Charleson has five starts under his belt. In 33 innings on the mound, Charleson has posted a 2.45 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 15 walks allowed.He’s lasted at least seven innings on three different occasions.

MATT HYATT, SOPHOMORE RHP, COKER UNIVERSITY

Hyatt posted a .66 ERA at Wake Tech last season. That success led him to Coker, where he has notched five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of work this year.

JUSTIN BOWERS, REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE RHP, UNC-PEMBROKE

Bowers is in his first year with the Braves. He was with Southeastern Community College for two seasons; Bowers redshirted as a sophomore at Southeastern. Bowers hasn’t made an in-game appearance this season.

SOFTBALL

KELSEY SMITH, SENIOR 1B/OF, METHODIST UNIVERSITY

Smith’s batting average (.359) is the second-highest mark on the team. She’s tallied seven RBIs, two doubles and four runs scored.

ASHLYN DIAL, SENIOR UTL, ST. ANDREWS UNIVERSITY

Dial is batting .239 this season. She’s recorded eight RBIs, and she’s also been hit by more pitches (8) than anyone else on the team.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Scots-logo.jpg

7 athletes playing college ball

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.