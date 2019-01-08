LAURINBURG — County Manager Assistant Travis Allen submitted his resignation to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners at the monthly meeting on Monday night.

Allen has taken a job in Raleigh where he will be taking a position with the North Carolina General Assembly as a fiscal analyst. The board shared words of encouragement and said that they will miss him and his hard work.

“We wish you all the luck in the world on your future endeavors,” said Chairman Bob Davis.

Commissioners approved for County Manager Kevin Patterson to fill the position as Interim Clerk until a replacement is found.

Look for the full story about the meeting in the Wednesday paper and online.

