Tester: Alternatives for failed resolutions

The new year is now more than a week old. What’s up with your resolutions?

It’s OK. We all know you promised to go the gym more often and eat healthier. But here you are, eating fast food for lunch after sacrificing an early-morning trip to the gym in favor of an extra few minutes of sleep.

Don’t worry. Failed New Years resolutions are common — studies have shown that up to 80 percent of those commitments are broken by February.

But don’t panic yet. The year is still very young, and there’s still time to make plenty of choices that will benefit you in the long run.

This time, let’s choose goals that are a little easier than eating drinking kale shakes for breakfast every morning, or spending a bunch of money travelling to places that you find out about on the internet two days ago.

Following are some suggestions, courtesy of The Laurinburg Exchange sports desk. There’s no excuse for coming up short with these goals.

1. Watch more local basketball

There’s plenty of it in Scotland County! You can come watch Scotland against some of the toughest competition in the region during Sandhills Athletic Conference play. And you might be able to catch a game in Scotland’s newly refurbished gym. Repairs are progressing quickly inside the facility, which underwent a complete floor replacement after taking on floodwaters during Hurricane Florence. If everything goes according to plan, the Scots could return to their home court for a few games this season. Stay tuned.

And you can get your college basketball fix at St. Andrews University, where the men’s team just upset the seventh-ranked team in the NAIA Division II’s Top 25. The Lady Knights are making some noise as well; after starting the season 0-6, they went on a six-game winning streak before falling to Union College over the weekend.

There’s some good competition everywhere you look. At the very least, you could show up and reminisce about when you were able to dunk as a senior in high school.

2. Show off your skills

Now that you are done criticizing a certain Chicago Bears kicker for missing a crucial field goal on Sunday that may or may not have been tipped, it’s time to prove that you can do better.

Well, maybe not better. There’s many areas of your game that need work, especially that spiral.

That’s why you should enroll yourself in Scotland County Parks and Recreation’s adult flag football league when sign-ups begin in February. And if you’re more adept at swinging a bat, or you’re the county’s next great multi-sport athlete, put your name on the list for the fall open softball league. Sign-ups for that begin in August.

Participating in one of those leagues will help you with a variety of achievements. You’ll get a good workout in, you’ll make some new friends and you’ll make a fool out of yourself by dropping that routine fly ball to center field. But that’s just a part of the experience.

3. Go for a run

You’ll have more motivation to become a better runner if you train for a specific event. For example, take a look at the L.J. Bell Elementary School 5K Run for Reading on Feb. 23 in Rockingham. You could burn some calories for a good cause.

And for the more extreme athletes, there’s the Rugged Maniac mud run on May 18 in Rockingham. The Rugged Maniac is a 5K race through an obstacle course that includes tunnels, logs, walls and plenty of mud. You’ll likely be sore the next day, but you’ll have all kinds of stories to tell.

4. If all else fails…

You can always try again next year.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

