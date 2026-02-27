LAURINBURG —Scotland High freshman wrestler Jahliel Worley received his first wrestling scholarship offer from Appalachian State University on Thursday.

“Getting this offer makes me feel proud and thankful because all my hard work is being noticed,” Worley said. “It motivates me to keep pushing myself every day, because opportunities like this don’t come easy. But this offer is not the end goal; it’s just the beginning. It motivates me to stay focused, improve my skills and continue chasing my dreams.”

Congrats to Worley on his continued success.

