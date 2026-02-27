Scots senior Jesse Clifton (15) at the free-throw line during a game against St. Pauls on Dec. 10, 2025.

LAURINBURG —Scotland High athlete Jesse Clifton received a football scholarship from Methodist University on Friday.

Clifton is a two-sport athlete. In football, he served as the Scots’ starting outside linebacker and tight end, finishing his high school career with 62 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and a touchdown. He concluded his basketball career with averages of 4.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Shylan Harrell, Clifton’s teammate in basketball and football at Scotland High, also received a football scholarship from Methodist University.

“Receiving this offer will help me become better not only on the field but off it as well. Methodist showed me the culture they’re striving to build in young men to become leaders in today’s society,” Clifton said.

