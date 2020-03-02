Tester: Spring sports begin this week

Brandon Tester Sports Editor Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Spring sports season is in full swing this week at Scotland High.

Scotland’s six spring sports teams are all set to begin their regular-season schedules. It should be an exciting week — and a rainy one as well. The weather forecast shows that Scotland County could get a good dose of rain on Tuesday and Thursday.

Assuming Mother Nature is kind to us, the action will begin on Tuesday. Scotland’s boys tennis and girls soccer teams will both play at home Tuesday night. The tennis team will jump right into Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a 4 p.m. match against Lumberton. The soccer team will begin its season with a 5:15 p.m. match against Red Springs.

On Wednesday, the Fighting Scots baseball team will travel to Whiteville for a 6 p.m. matchup with the Wolfpack. Whiteville is a perennial power in the 2A classification. MacKenzie Gore, a former Whiteville pitcher who is now the San Diego Padres’ top prospect, is often one of the first names that come to mind when thinking about the Wolfpack. Gore left Whiteville years ago, but the Wolfpack’s pipeline of talent never dries up. Wednesday’s game will be a big test for the Scots.

The boys tennis team will be back in action Thursday. They’ll head to Rockingham for an early-season rivalry match with Richmond. Two other Scotland teams will play at home on that same day. The girls soccer team will host Whiteville in a junior varsity/varsity doubleheader starting at 5 p.m., and the Lady Scots softball team will open its season with a similar doubleheader against South View. The jayvee softball teams will play at 5 p.m., and the varsity teams will play at approximately 6 p.m.

The girls soccer team will be Scotland’s only varsity team in action on Friday. The Lady Scots will host Jack Britt in their conference opener at approximately 7 p.m., after the jayvee teams play at 5:15 p.m.

The busy week will end with a varsity baseball doubleheader on Saturday. Scotland will host two Wilmington schools — the Scots will face Laney High at noon, and they’ll host Ashley High at 4 p.m. The Wilmington schools hosted that same doubleheader last season, and Scotland lost both matchups. That contributed to Scotland’s 0-4 start, but that slow start was effectively washed away when the Scots won the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship.

A couple of Scotland’s spring sports teams won’t be in action until later this month. The Scotland High track team will host a conference meet featuring Richmond and Seventy-First on March 12 at 4 p.m. The boys golf team will begin its season with an SAC match at Gates Four Golf Club in Fayetteville on March 16.

It might be a little rainy, and it might be a little cold. But if you’re able to, you should head outside and see what Scotland’s spring sports programs have to offer in the weeks to come.