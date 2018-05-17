St. Andrews offers swim lessons

Exchange file photo St. Andrews swim coach Taylor Cooper will be offering swimming lessons along with coaching a summer swim league beginning next month. Exchange file photo St. Andrews swim coach Taylor Cooper will be offering swimming lessons along with coaching a summer swim league beginning next month.

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews will offer swim camps and summer swim lessons for people of all ages at O’Herron Pool starting next month.

Taylor Cooper, St. Andrews swim coach, and his staff from Coop Swim will be running the classes for swimmers of all experiences levels from basic beginners to a summer masters’ class.

Learning basic swimming techniques and water safety can be a life saver, especially during the summer months.

Each year nearly 4,000 people drown in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drowning is is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death in children ages one to 14 years old, after motor vehicle crashes.

Learning to swim is one of the key ways the CDC recommends to prevent drowning.

Swim lessons

The classes are divided into four summer sessions with the first session starting on June 4.

Participants can choose from morning or evening classes — the morning classes are held on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays while the evening classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The evening summer sessions consist of six classes over two weeks, the first session begins on June 4 and ends June 14; the second session begins on June 18 and ends on June 28. Session three runs from July 2 to July 12 and the final session runs from July 16 to July 26.

The morning classes consist of six classes over two weeks with the first session running June 12-21. Second session begins June 26 and runs through July 5 and the third session will begin July 10 and run through July 19.

The classes are broken down by experience level — basic beginner, advanced beginner and intermediate.

Basic beginner is for children ages three and up who are not proficient in the water. The basic beginner class focuses on teaching children strong kicks, entering the water feet first, forward strokes, and back floats.

The advanced beginner class is for children ages three and up that are comfortable in the water and can be in the water without assistance. This class will focus on helping children work on breathing techniques and basic swim strokes.

The intermediate class is for children ages three and up that are comfortable in the water and have a strong kick. This class will focus on teaching kids to coordinate their breathing and kicking with arm movements.

Teen swim

This year, a class will be offered for young adults, ages 12 to 18 years old. The class is four lessons that will range from 20 to 45 minutes depending on class size. Participants will learn the basics of swimming including kicks, rotary breathing and front crawl. The class is for teens that have no swimming experience or skills. The class is scheduled to begin June 12.

Summer swim league

For more experienced swimmers three different summer leagues being offered — gold, silver and bronze. All three leagues run from June 4 to July 22 and meet Monday-Thursday. The silver and bronze leagues meet from 5 to 6 p.m. and the gold league meets 5 to 6:15 p.m.

​A full list of the upcoming summer classes offered by Cooper and his staff can be found below with dates, times and cost. To register for any of the classes visit coopswimllc.com. Click on the lessons tab at the top of the page, then scroll down under the descriptions of the classes to the button that says “Click Here to Register.”

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or [email protected]

Exchange file photo St. Andrews swim coach Taylor Cooper will be offering swimming lessons along with coaching a summer swim league beginning next month. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_1483.jpg Exchange file photo St. Andrews swim coach Taylor Cooper will be offering swimming lessons along with coaching a summer swim league beginning next month.

Classes for variety of experience levels, ages