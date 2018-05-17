Pinecrest soccer advances to regional semi-finals

LAURINBURG — The Sandhills Athletic Conference has one women’s soccer team still competing in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

The No. 3 Lady Patriots have advanced to the regional semi-finals and will take on No. 2 Northwest Guilford on Saturday, May 19 at 7 p.m. in Greensboro.

After a first-round bye, No. 3 Pinecrest hosted No. 19 Mallard Creek in the second round earning a 3-0 victory. In the third round, the Lady Patriots took on No. 6 Hough earlier this week and trounced the Lady Huskies, 3-1.

For the first time in the playoffs, Pinecrest will have to travel as Northwest Guilford is the higher seed. The Lady Vikings are 14-4-2 this season and won the Metro 4A Conference with a 7-1 record.

The winner of Pinecrest/Northwest Guilford will play the winner of No. 1 Myers Park vs. No. 12 Lake Norman in the regional finals on Tuesday, May 22.

The 4A women’s state soccer championship will take place on Saturday, May 26 at 7 p.m. on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.

4A women’s soccer third round pairings

East

No. 9 Wakefield vs. No. 4 Fuquay-Varina

No. 3 Green Hope vs. No. 2 Leesville Road

West

No. 1 Myers Park vs. No. 12 Lake Norman

No. 3 Pinecrest vs. No. 2 Northwest Guilford

