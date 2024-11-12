This Veterans Day, we honor and recognize the best among us – our brave men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform.

We owe endless gratitude to these heroes who willingly risked their lives to protect our freedoms and defend America. We also pay tribute to their families who sacrificed so much. Because of their courage and commitment, we are able to enjoy the blessings of democracy and liberty we have – and too often take for granted – today. Just last week, millions of Americans exercised their right to vote, one of the cherished liberties preserved and upheld by the dedication of veterans who have served on the front lines.

Words cannot express how thankful we are for their service. However, there are things Congress can do to take care of them because they took care of us. As the representative of the largest military base in the world and one of the fastest growing veteran populations, one of my top priorities is to improve access to quality and timely health care and benefits for them.

Too often, active-duty troops, their families, and our veterans face barriers to righting the wrongs they endured. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act was created to make it easier for veterans to access their rightful claims after exposure to toxic water. Unfortunately, they are still getting a lot of runarounds that prevents them from getting justice.

We must ensure that the brave men and women who served our nation, along with their families, secure benefits they are owed in a timely manner. I am committed to doing this, which is why I introduced bipartisan legislation this year to make much-needed reforms that will help fix the problem.

I have heard heartbreaking stories from veterans who have experienced negligence during a medical procedure on base, with little to no compensation or communication on their case or claim. That’s why I have also led the bipartisan Healthcare Equality and Rights for our Heroes (HERO) Act to help our nation’s heroes harmed by medical negligence. Servicemembers and veterans should have the right and opportunity to fight for the justice they deserve, and I will not stop fighting until they get it.

During the Veterans Day parade in Southern Pines this weekend, I was reminded that our community understands the sacrifice of veterans and all military families better than any in the country. Not only do veterans have support here, they can also find jobs to continue serving our community.

We are proud to have many veteran-owned businesses that rely on talent from veterans and military families. I’ve also been proud to work with the Honor Foundation and see their growth in our community, partnering with local stakeholders and helping active-duty servicemembers and veterans transition to civilian life.

America’s veterans have given so much to defend our freedoms. It is up to us to keep the promises made to them and their families by ensuring they are taken care of. As Fort Bragg/Fort Liberty’s Congressman, I remain committed to making this happen.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed by the author of this column do not necessarily reflect the views of The Laurinburg Exchange.