Following the ceremony at the Veterans Day Celebration held in Wagram, Bagpiper Bill Caudill, of the Scottish Heritage Center, led a crowd to the flagpole outside Wagram Town Hall where the veterans memorial, honoring all branches of the U.S. military, and memorial bench were unveiled.

WAGRAM —Mayor Barbara Pierce said Monday that shortly after she was elected to head the town of Wagram someone expressed their concern that “nothing has ever been done for the veterans” in the town.

“I didn’t make a promise but I told them ‘We’ll see about it,’ cause I don’t make promises that I might not be able to keep,” Pierce said.

With hundreds gathered at the Wagram Recreation Center Monday on the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month of year, also known as Veterans Day, the Town of Maxton “seen about it” with the town’s inaugural Veterans Day Celebration. The program came on the heels of a Veterans parade that marched along Marlboro Street.

Rep. Garland Pierce presided over the ceremony.

“This nation under god depends on each generation accepting the call to serve both God and country. Everywhere we look, we’re reminded of the commitment our veterans made to present their bodies as a living sacrifice so today we honor them,” Rep. Garland Pierce said. “Thank you!”

Commissioner Kendrick Thompson delivered the welcome at the program before the Scotland High School JROTC colored guard, under the direction of Sgt. Maj. James McKee, presented the colors. Commissioner Iasia Wells led in the Pledge of Allegiance and Garrett Whipkey performed a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America,” prior to a meal being served to Scotland County veterans and their families.

Mayor Barbara Pierce thanked several people who contributed to the event and military service members from all branches.

“We come today to honor all for the sacrifices they made,” Mayor Pierce said.

In her remarks, Mayor Pierce closed with a quote from President Ronald Regan: “Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom, for they’ve suffered the scars fo war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us.”

“All gave some. Some gave all. God bless America,” Pierce said.

Following the ceremony, Bagpiper Bill Caudill, of the Scottish Heritage Center, led the crowd to the flagpole outside Wagram Town Hall where the veterans memorial, honoring all branches of the U.S. military, and memorial bench were unveiled. Mayor Pierce, Rep. Pierce, and Commissioner Elect Ed O’Neil and laid the first wreath at the memorial and moment of silence took place as “Taps” blared from a speaker.

Veterans Day history

As read on the US Department of Veterans Affairs website, “World War I – known at the time as ‘The Great War’ – officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of ‘the war to end all wars.”

“Veterans Day continues to be observed on November 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls. The restoration of the observance of Veterans Day to November 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”