LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots football team has qualified for the 2024 3A NCHSAA state playoffs. Scotland was given the No. 24 seed in the east when the bracket was released on Sunday and will face a familiar opponent in the first round of the tournament with a trip to face No. 9 seed Union Pines on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Cameron.

The two teams finished one game apart in the standings as Scotland went 5-5 (3-3 against conference opponents) during the regular season while Union Pines had a record of 6-4 (3-3 in conference play). The Scots finished fourth in the conference standings while the Vikings finished in third.

Scotland lost the regular season meeting, which was also held on the Vikings’ home field, between the teams back in early October by a score of 37-23. The Scots had a difficult time stopping the connection between Union Pines quarterback Anthony Goswick and receiver Hayne Tobias as Goswick went 15-19 throwing the ball for 149 yards and three touchdowns while Tobias hauled in five catches for 79 yards and caught all three of Goswick’s touchdown passes. Harley Moyer also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Union Pines victory.

Scots quarterback Ji’San McPhatter had seven carries for 48 yards and a rushing touchdown but only completed 50% of his passes (8-16) for 140 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Tyjurian White had 16 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns while Quatavius Everette paced Scotland pass catchers that night with three receptions for 79 yards. Keyshaun Mcqueen and Dylan Tilson were the stars of the game for the Scots defense with a pair of sacks apiece.

The winner of Friday night’s meeting will advance to the second round (which will be held on Nov. 22) where they will face the winner of the game between No. 8 Terry Sanford and No. 25 South Central. Both Scotland and Union Pines would have to head on the road to face Terry Sanford but would get to host South Central. The loser will see their 2024 season come to an end.