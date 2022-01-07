Writer disappointed by sign displayed by the local GOP

As a native of Laurinburg, I visit a few times a year to see family. I arrived this Christmas to find the Scotland County Republican Party building displaying a large “Let’s Go Brandon” sign above their door.

As you may know, “Let’s Go Brandon” means “F*** Joe Biden.”

It is disappointing for that group to post a sign like that, considering many of these people claim to be Christians, and, more importantly, members of society. I’m not sure where in the Bible it said hate other people, or where in society it is acceptable to act like children.

Perhaps they should spend time fundraising for schools or those less fortunate, or take a class at St. Andrews to understand how they can properly make a difference in the community rather than post immature signs that do nothing but stoke division at a time where we should all be working together.

Ford Simmons

Charleston, S.C.