Hope Halloween is fun and safe for everyone

The pumpkins are carved and candled. The bowls are filled with a myriad of treats. The front door and yard have all been spookified.

And now it’s time for the big day … or night.

Trick-or-treaters will be taking to the sidewalks Saturday evening, one day ahead of the official Halloween holiday so as to avoid a school night. They will be decked out in all kinds of costumes; parents will be, or should be lining the streets taking photos and reminding excited children to say, “thank you.”

It’s funny to think about, but people probably do not realize just how much Halloween does to reinforce the spirit of community, with so many friends and neighbors out and about, going house to house. It should also point out how much we all missed that last year.

While we are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, some families have or will opt for the more intiumate trunk-or-treats, which can be a lot of fun, too, and still produces the end result children hope for — a bag full of candy.

But on this day, safety must take a front seat.

Everyone loves a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to child safety. There are several easy and effective behaviors that parents can share with kids to help reduce their risk of injury.

Halloween safety starts with costumes. Dressing up is a big part of the fun, after all. Safe Kids recommends that when selecting a costume, make sure it fits correctly to prevent trips and falls; consider adding decorations to improve visibility, such as light colors and reflective tape and stickers; and use makeup or face paint if possible, instead of masks that can obstruct a child’s vision.

Also, adult supervision for children under 12 years old is necessary — and it would be good to have children carry glow sticks or flashlights to improve their ability to see and be seen by motorists.

As trick-or-treating goes on Saturday around Laurinburg, pedestrian and driver safety are of the utmost importance during trick-or-treat times. Drivers should expect higher volumes of people on sidewalks or in the streets. Pedestrians should remember to follow all safety precautions when walking.

Pedestrians should keep to the sidewalks. If there is not a sidewalk, then walk facing traffic, while keeping as far to the left of the road as possible. Cross streets at corners and crosswalks, following traffic signals and looking left, right and left again before going. Pay attention to what’s around you, not electronic devices. Also, watch out for cars at driveways and parking lot entrances.

Drivers should slow down and be alert, especially on residential streets. Take an extra look at intersections and keep an eye out for children in medians and on curbs. Also, put your electronic devices down while driving and focus on the road.

“On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year,” Safe Kids reports — and we certainly don’t want that to happen.

We’re excited to see children out and about in costumes this Halloween, shouting “trick or treat” on their neighbors’ front porches or ast trunk-or-treats. We hope it’s a fun and safe weekend for everyone.

