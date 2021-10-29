Revels pleads guilty to assaulting bus driver

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Latrell Revels has been sentenced to 146 months in relation to the assault on a school bus driver in 2020.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, on Oct. 26 Revels pleaded guilty as charged in Scotland County Superior Court to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, domestic violence protective order violation, habitual misdemeanor assault. During the jury selection for the trial, Revels admitted to being a habitual felon.

Judge Hunt Gwyn sentenced Revels to the minimum of 146 months and a maximum of 188 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

On the morning of Jan. 14, 2020, Revels got onto a Scotland County Schools bus after a student and began beating the driver, who was believed to have previously been in a relationship with him.

The driver was knocked to the floor of the bus where video footage showed Revels stomping her with his foot. During the assault, the driver was reportedly able to keep her foot on the brake so the bus didn’t move, as about 13 elementary and primary-aged children were in the bus.

Revels fled from the scene and was arrested two days later.

“Defendant Revels has previously served an active sentence for domestic assault and has shown that he has not been rehabilitated,” said District Attorney Reece Saunders. “My office will work to remove repeat offenders from our communities for the protection of the public.”

