SRAA discusses apron, runway projects

LAURINBURG — A work authorization for Phase II of an apron rehabilitation project in the amount of $135,393 was unanimously approved by the Southeast Regional Airport Authority during its meeting on Thursday.

“The work authorization will go before NCDOT Division of Aviation for an independent fee evaluation to ensure the airport is not overpaying for services,” said Assistant Director Seth Hatchell. “Once the IFE comes back with an approval, the next step in the process will begin.”

The proposed project will tear down old unusable hangars and rehabilitate that section of the apron.

“The current apron is original to the Laurinburg-Maxton Army Air Base from 1942,” Hatchell said. “By rehabilitating this section, space for aircraft parking will increase and the future fuel farm will be placed off the new area of pavement.

“An advertisement for bidding will likely be released sometime next week,” added Hatchell. “A pre-bid meeting will take place at the airport on Nov. 11, with the bidding to officially open on Dec. 12.”

Runway edxtension

Airport management has a meeting planned with the Army Corps of Engineers and its contracted engineering firm, WK Dickson, on Dec 7.

“They plan to walk the footprint of the runway extension as preliminary engineering efforts continue,” said Hatchell. “There are still a few things to iron out such as the relocation of Airport Road and the extent of possible wetland impact.”

Although the extension is only 2,000 feet of pavement, according to Hatchell, there is a mandatory “safety area” of 1,000 feet off the end of the runway and 2,600 feet of lighting equipment leading up to the runway.

“The Southeast Regional Airport Authority is excited for the various projects underway at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport,” said Hatchell. “Each of these projects will help us in our pursuit to, as Chairman Guy McCook says, ‘be the best general aviation airport we can be.”

The SRAA is scheduled to meet again on Nov. 18.

