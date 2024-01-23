1. “I think people would understand, our citizens would understand a lot better about what we’re doing … I think it’s important enough to standalone since it’s a major change from what we’ve done since the early 1990s.” — City Councilmember Mary Jo Adams

2. “The privileges we get working with the police department, (that) allows us to go through training is really appreciated, not only from myself, but from the members of the police department,” Officer Zac Van Horn said. “We like the support and we’re very thankful for the support and we hope you continue to support us.

3. “These educational events would not be possible without the support of many individuals and businesses who contribute to Scotland Memorial Foundation’s Putting on the Ritz,” said Misty McMillan, executive director of Scotland Memorial Foundation. “Historically this event is the first Saturday in February, but this is our first time back since COVID. This is a great event and the whole community is involved including the Scotland County Health Department and St. Andrews.”

4. “This is Scotland Health’s fourth CoC accreditation survey,” said Samantha Cox, ODS-C, Oncology Data specialist-certified and CoC-certified tumor registrar. “I have been fortunate enough to have participated in the last three surveys, and I can say with pride that our surveyors always commend Scotland Health’s excellent culture and patient focus. I am proud of the team that I work with every day that consistently delivers outstanding results for our patients.”

5. “This is not a privilege, it is a right and it’s a right that Dr. King and others fought for and died for to ensure that every American has this right.” — Harriet Jackson, chair of the Scotland County Board of Elections

6. “It’s budget time. We’re starting internally. We always kind of like to do a first-budget meeting retreat.” — City Manager Charles Nichols