LAURIBURG —Seven men have been arrested and face multiple charges relating to the exploitation of children, Lt. A. James Daigle said in a press conference held before the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Lt. Daigle said that between March 11-14, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office led an in-depth, multi-jurisdictional operation, titled “Operation Lucky Charm,” to identify, investigate, and prosecute people seeking to exploit minors.

During the operation, the following were arrested and face these charges:

Mario Castaneda, 33, of Ramseur, was arrested and charged with attempted statutory rape of a child younger than 16, attempted statuartor sex offense of a child younger than 15, solicitation of a child by computer/appear for sex act, attempted indencent liberties with a child younger than 15, attempted first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted diseeminating of obscene material to a minor and misdeneanor child abuse.

Charles Kaufman III, of Concord, was charged with solicitation of a child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act, indecent liberties with a child, and dissemination of harmful material to a minor.

Michael Weaver, 52, of Clarkton; Job Aziz Reyes Torres, 37, of Monroe; Adam Chavis, 30, of Laurinburg; Frederick Brown, 40, of Wallace; amd Bobby Thompson, 45, of Maxton, were all arrested on charges of solicitation of a child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act and solicitaion of prostitution of a minor.

In the operation, the sheriff’s office collaborated with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, The Invictus Project, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, United States Secret Service-Charlotte Field Office and Homeland Security Investigations-Raleigh Field Office.

Daigle said that all of these agencies are part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“The purpose of that task force is to collectively keep children online safe while also identifying and prosecuting persons who look to victimize children,” Daigle said.

Daigle said that more arrests are to come.

“Numerous other persons of interest have been identified from this operation and are still under investigation at this time … It’s just a matter of time of going through the data we have currently as well as further search warrants and things of that nature,” Daigle said.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.