FAYETTEVILLE —The Lady Scots softball team beat the Freedom Christian Academy Patriots in a 4-0 final on Tuesday night. Scotland improves to 17-1 on the season with their 16th consecutive victory while Freedom Christian Academy fell to 16-2 with the loss.

The Scots scored one run in the top of the fourth, two more in the sixth and one in the seventh. Both teams had four hits in the game.

Addison Lewis went 1-3 batting and had an RBI while Emily Sampson had the team’s other RBI. Addison Johnson, Dawson Blue and Kinsey Hamilton added one hit apiece.

Avery Stutts pitched all seven innings and had 13 strikeouts against two walks. She threw 127 pitches (88 strikes) to the 29 batters she faced.

Scotland will wrap up their 2025 regular season schedule at home on Thursday night against Richmond at 7 p.m. The Scots took the first matchup 15-0 back on March 25.

Baseball picks up two important road wins over Richmond and Lee County

The Scots beat the Raiders in Rockingham on Tuesday night in a 4-2 final and the Yellow Jackets in Sanford by a score of 6-4 on Wednesday night. Scotland improves to 11-7 (7-4 in conference games) on the season with the two victories.

In Tuesday’s win over Richmond, Scotland got two of their runs in the top of the second and another two in the fifth inning. The Raiders meanwhile got one run in the bottom of the first and another in the second. The Scots had eight hits to five for Richmond.

Garrett Manning led Scotland’s offense with a 3-4 night at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Dylan Tilson went 2-3 with an RBI while Blane Callahan also added an RBI.

Robbie Peed pitched 4.1 scoreless innings in relief and had two strikeouts against one walk to earn the win. Manning pitched the final 1.1 innings with two strikeouts to earn the save.

In Wednesday’s win over Lee County, Scotland got a run in the top of the first, two in the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. The Yellow Jackets got three in the third and one in the fifth. The Scots outhit Lee County 9-6.

Tilson led Scotland’s offense with a 2-3 night batting with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dawson Williams, Manning and Bryson McCarter each had one RBI.

Manning pitched all seven innings and had eight strikeouts against two walks. He threw 107 pitches (72 strikes) to the 31 batters he faced.

The Scots will wrap up their 2025 regular season schedule at home on Thursday night against Richmond. The game will start at 7 p.m.

Girls soccer falls to Marlboro County

The Scots fell to the Bulldogs in a 3-1 final on Tuesday night. Scotland falls to 0-11 on the season with the loss while Marlboro County improves to 4-5 with the victory.

Reagan Strickland had Scotland’s goal while the Scots registered three shots on goal as a team (Hannah McLean had the two others). Marley Ward had three steals. Addison Anderson played goaltender for Scotland and made six saves.

The Scots will get another shot at the Bulldogs when they travel to face them again on Thursday night. The game will start at 6 p.m.