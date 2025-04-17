LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided Optimist results from games on Tuesday and Wednesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. The results from the two days are listed below:

Wednesday, April 16:

Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Canal Wood played Stateline Realty

McCarter Electric played Highland Primary

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Gibson Oil def. Harley’s Tuxedo 5-1

Leading Hitter for Gibson Oil- Ayden, for Harley’s- Conner Oxendine

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Earl’s Electric tied Eric Byrd Insurance 6-6

Leading Hitters for Earl’s- Hunter, Mallol and Gunner, for Eric Byrd- Drew, Kolten and Kyson

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Weichert Realtors def. Sheriff’s Dept 15-2

Leading Hitters for Weichert- K Swest and B Priest for Sheriff’s- Dani and Pippi

Hayes Forest Products def. Charlie Wallace State Farm 10-0

Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hayes and Clark

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

Tier One def. State Line Realty 7-5

Leading Hitters Tier One- Sanchez State Line- Kailyn Driggers

Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Knights of Columbus 7-5

Leading Hitters Lbg Auto- Paislee Connell, Sophia Davis and Ellie Newton all with home runs, Knights of Columbus- Mylann Baucom

Tuesday, April 15:

Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

M2 Builders played PCI

Locklear and Son Landscaping played McCarter Electric

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Harley’s Tuxedo def. Lucas Sales and Service 10-9

Leading Hitter for Harley’s- Johnson for Lucas Sales- Levi

Edward Jones def. WKND Warrior 15-4

Smithfield 10U Baseball

One Hour Heating and Air def. Purcell Clinic 9-3

Leading Hitters for One Hour Harlan Chavis, Wesley Clark, J Woods and K Richardson Purcell- K Thokpan, E Mallol and W Trulen

Earl’s Electric def. Tier One 5-2

Leading Hitters for Earl’s- K Mack and H Lowery, for Tier 1- B Jones and L Lawson

Realty World 12U Baseball

First Bank def. Pizza Inn 10-3

Leading Hitters Pizza Inn Fairley Whitlock, Bryson and Bradly

First Bank- Choce and Cooper

McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Dunbar Insurance 9-8

Leading Scorers for McDuff’s- Bryson and Stew, for Dunbar- Levi

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Scotland Healthcare 12-3

Leading Hitters for Nic’s Queionni Morrison with a home run, Scotland HC- no leading hitters

Treasure City Pawn def. Scotland Healthcare 8-1

Leading Hitters for Treasure City- Emily Dickerson, Scotland HC- Alivia Smith

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

Did not play