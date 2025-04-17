LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided Optimist results from games on Tuesday and Wednesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. The results from the two days are listed below:
Wednesday, April 16:
Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Canal Wood played Stateline Realty
McCarter Electric played Highland Primary
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Gibson Oil def. Harley’s Tuxedo 5-1
Leading Hitter for Gibson Oil- Ayden, for Harley’s- Conner Oxendine
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Earl’s Electric tied Eric Byrd Insurance 6-6
Leading Hitters for Earl’s- Hunter, Mallol and Gunner, for Eric Byrd- Drew, Kolten and Kyson
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Realty World 8U Softball
Weichert Realtors def. Sheriff’s Dept 15-2
Leading Hitters for Weichert- K Swest and B Priest for Sheriff’s- Dani and Pippi
Hayes Forest Products def. Charlie Wallace State Farm 10-0
Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hayes and Clark
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
Tier One def. State Line Realty 7-5
Leading Hitters Tier One- Sanchez State Line- Kailyn Driggers
Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Knights of Columbus 7-5
Leading Hitters Lbg Auto- Paislee Connell, Sophia Davis and Ellie Newton all with home runs, Knights of Columbus- Mylann Baucom
Tuesday, April 15:
Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
M2 Builders played PCI
Locklear and Son Landscaping played McCarter Electric
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Harley’s Tuxedo def. Lucas Sales and Service 10-9
Leading Hitter for Harley’s- Johnson for Lucas Sales- Levi
Edward Jones def. WKND Warrior 15-4
Smithfield 10U Baseball
One Hour Heating and Air def. Purcell Clinic 9-3
Leading Hitters for One Hour Harlan Chavis, Wesley Clark, J Woods and K Richardson Purcell- K Thokpan, E Mallol and W Trulen
Earl’s Electric def. Tier One 5-2
Leading Hitters for Earl’s- K Mack and H Lowery, for Tier 1- B Jones and L Lawson
Realty World 12U Baseball
First Bank def. Pizza Inn 10-3
Leading Hitters Pizza Inn Fairley Whitlock, Bryson and Bradly
First Bank- Choce and Cooper
McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Dunbar Insurance 9-8
Leading Scorers for McDuff’s- Bryson and Stew, for Dunbar- Levi
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Scotland Healthcare 12-3
Leading Hitters for Nic’s Queionni Morrison with a home run, Scotland HC- no leading hitters
Treasure City Pawn def. Scotland Healthcare 8-1
Leading Hitters for Treasure City- Emily Dickerson, Scotland HC- Alivia Smith
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
Did not play