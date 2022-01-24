Break-in

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 9 reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had pried open an air machine but nothing was missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone stole 30 hydrocodone pills.

LAURINBURG —Laurinburg Police responded to the Speedway on South Main Street on Friday after a 2007 Chevrolet HHR was stolen. There is a person of interest.

Fraud

LAURINBURG —A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that $230 was taken from their bank account. There is a person of interest.

Found Vehicle

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department found a 2017 Jeep Compass abandoned at the intersection of Turnpike Road and Hwy. 74 Business on Thursday. The vehicle was reported stolen from Hoke County and had damage to the windshield.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Tax Office reported to the police department on Thursday that a counterfeit $100 bill was passed.

Assault

GIBSON — A resident of Main Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone broke into the residence and assaulted them. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAUREL HILL — Edna Elaine Elvis, 52, of Malloy Avenue was arrested Friday for felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Devine Revels, 21, of Beta Street was arrested Saturday on a warrant for assault on a female and felony probation violation. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Darryl McLean, 28, of Salley McNair Road was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. for disorderly conduct. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Jeffrey Harrington, 37, of Barrett Street was arrested Saturday for assault on a female and misdemeanor probation violation. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Ashley Cope, 30, of Maxton was arrested Saturday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $1,000 bond.