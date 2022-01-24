LAURINBURG — Two local residents from District 1 have applied to take over the Laurinburg City Council seat of the late Don Rainer.

The application process closed on Friday and the city council will meet Tuesday to discuss the two applicants; James Thomas, who has served on the city’s planning and zoning board, and Rosemary Rainer, who petitioned the council last week to fill the seat of her late husband to finish what he had begun.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall to discuss and vote on the matter.

According to City Manager Charles Nichols, it will be up to the council when the swearing-in will occur. The council could vote to swear in the new council member after they vote, anytime before the February meeting, or right before the Feb. 22 meeting.

The special meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

