Jasper drops snow on Scotland County

LAURINBURG —Scotland County’s population grew quickly this past weekend — with snowmen.

When the winter weather finally came through the county on Friday evening, area residents began creating their versions of snowmen of all shapes and sizes.

About 4 inches of snow blanketed the area from winter storm Jasper on Friday night. Things started with freezing rain before transitioning to snow. Overnight temperatures were well below freezing, making travel dangerous because, under the snow, the roadways were covered with a thin layer of ice.

Jasper was gthe seciond winter storm to reach the region this year. Winter Storm Izzy came through the weekend before.

According to most reports, power outages and accidents were minimal throughout Scotland County. While the past week’s snow was significant, it didn’t reach the record level of 13.5 inches that Scotland County experienced in January 2002.

Robert Sampson, Scotland County EMS director, said because the region didn’t receive as much freezing rain that was forecast, things went very well.

“I want to thank everyone for taking heed to the warnings to stay inside,” Sampson said. He said the accidents that were reported over the weekend ranged from fender benders and a couple of cars running off the road and getting stuck.

This week brings the potential for a third winter storm, but Sampson said it is too early to say that it’s going to happen.

“There is some chatter that another front could move through Friday and Saturday, but it’s too early. Wednesday or so we should have a better understanding,” Sampson said.

If another storm moves through the area, this would be the third consecutive weekend of winter weather. Sampson said he believes that would be a record.

“I’ve lived here for 47 years and I’d be willing to say that would be close to or a record,” he said.

Sampson said once the forecast is set, he will brief the community about the precautions that will be needed to be safe during any potential winter weather.

Monday, because of the potential of black ice on county roads, the Scotland County School District remained remote and operated on a two-hour delay.

This week’s forecast calls for highs in the mid-40s and overnight lows in the mid-to-low 20s through Friday.

