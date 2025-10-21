LAURINBURG — Laurinburg native and Scotland County icon Zamir White will have his jersey retired at Pate Stadium at 7 p.m. this Friday.

White is a former five-star prospect who played football at Scotland High School from 2014 to 2018. During his tenure, he rushed for 7,169 yards and 119 touchdowns. His standout senior season in 2017-18, he posted 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns on 148 carries, earning him the Sam B. Nicola Award as the National High School Player of the Year.

White was a two-time Conference Player of the Year, 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year, 2017 NCPreps Player of the Year and Army All-American. He finished his high school career as Scotland’s all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns for both his career and a single season, holding three of the top five single-game rushing performances in school history.

