Solar farm seeks home in Scotland County

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners heard three rezoning projects during its Monday meeting, one of which was a solar farm.

Gum Swamp Solar was the business applying for a special use permit for a solar farm off McFarland Road in Laurinburg.

“I make a motion that we accept the proposal with a caveat that our attorney Mr. Ed Johnston review the paperwork and make sure everything is in order and acceptable,” said Commissioner Tim Ivey. “After he has approved it we will then come back for final approval.”

If final approval is given, Gum Swamp Solar will begin efforts to create the solar farm, which will take up approximately 700 acres.

Also on the list of zoning requests was Antonia Cruz Torres, who was asking the board to consider changing a piece of property on Aberdeen Road to create a car wholesale office.

“If allowed to do this, for the most part, I should not have more than one to three vehicles on the lot at a time,” said Torrez. “I just have to have an office to hold my license and for DMV to come out and inspect.”

After a brief discussion, Commissioner Darrell “B.J.” Gibson made a motion to accept the change and he was seconded by Commissioner John Alford with no one in opposition.

The third and final request for change was for a classic car restoration shop on Leisure Road by William Bethea. However, it was tabled by the zoning board and will be presented to the commissioners at a later time.

It’s official

Commissioner John Alford announced during Monday’s meeting that he will be ending his 17 years as a member of the board.

“I have had the distinct honor to serve for these past years,” said Alford. “Before my 17 years on this board, I also served for four years with the city.”

Alford said this decision and epiphany came after having a weekend away.

“Over the Labor Day weekend, I was relaxing in Raleigh and it just came to me that this is what I would like to do,” said Alford. “I retired from my day job in 1998 and have continued to be just as busy every since. So I came to the conclusion that is is what I want to do.

“It has been a pleasure serving the citizens and with the other board members,” Alford added. “I want to thank the citizens of Scotland County for voting for me and trusting in me.”

Dec. 31 will be Alford’s last day serving on the board.

