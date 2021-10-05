Downtown to host Sip and Shop Thursday

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg will stay open late Thursday with the first fall-season Sip and Shop.

Downtown merchants will be offering sales, tastings and treats while the doors stay open later than normal. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

“It’s going to be a great event and I’ve already heard from people that they’re excited about it,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “Our merchants really enjoy this event as well so everyone is excited. This is a great opportunity to see what all our downtown merchants have to offer and to shop small while also supporting our downtown.”

Walters says the merchants will be similar to those that have been open at past events such as Harley’s Tuxedos & Gifts, Scotland Bling Gift Boutique and Terry’s Boutique but with some potential editions.

This is the first of the three Sip and Shops that are currently scheduled. the next will be on Nov. 4 and the third will be on Dec. 2.

Besides the Sip and Shop event, coming downtown this fall is the second Fall Fest, which will be held on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

