When I was invited to join the Robeson County Humane Society board, I knew it wasn’t my good looks, engaging personality, penchant for storytelling or deep pockets that warranted the invite, so I wondered what it was.

You are reading it.

I am sure the invite was in part because of the reach this column provides me, and that is OK by me. So today we will use this space to hopefully advance the mission of the Robeson County Humane Society, which is essentially to prevent the births of cats and dogs who will become homeless while also trying to find homes for those cats and dogs already birthed but abandoned. It is a noble mission, one I am happy to assist with – although I was initially reluctant to enlist.

The reluctance wasn’t because I didn’t believe in the mission; obviously, trying to reduce the pain and suffering of discarded animals is noble and necessary, especially in Robeson County, where dogs and cats are too often considered to be property and not the beings that they are, capable of not only giving affection but worthy of receiving it as well.

My hesitation was my energy level often hovers in the red zone, and I am more selfish than ever when it comes to my personal time. I didn’t want to be a board member who was not active and contributing. A walk through the society’s shelter on West Fifth Street affirmed my decision, bringing me up close and personal with sad-eyed cats and dogs that only want a chance at life outside of a cage. I challenge you to visit the shelter and not leave feeling compelled to do more for those dogs and cats.

So today I will extend to you an invitation to do just that on Oct. 21, when Bark at the Moon, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the society’s shelter at 3180 W. Fifth St. This will be the first time I have attended the event, so I am not sure exactly what to expect, but I know that there will be food and beverages, including adult, and tours of the facility.

There is an abundance of ways you can support the event and the society without being there that night, including through sponsorships that are available, donations of money or supplies, volunteering, or best of all, opening up your home to a furry friend. For information on how to do so, call the shelter at 910-738-8282 and ask for Kelly, who manages the shelter.

But this is less a plea for donations than it is for your attendance. The evening offers an opportunity to meet fellow board members, the shelter’s staff and those who support the society in various ways. In other words, those who are committed to cleaning up the mess of stray animals in this county that is made by others.

I can tell you that my life has been made better because a stray tuxedo kitten stumbled into my yard in July 2018 and has ascended to the status of Robeson County’s most beloved cat through the magic of Facebook as well as making fun of me, which apparently is popular. A few thousand dollars have been raised for the society through the sale of two books and T-shirts, but the society is in an unending struggle to pay the bills.

Come hang out with us for a while on Oct. 21 and sandwich a good time around observing these caged animals that only want a chance to bring you some happiness while sharing in that. My bet is you will feel a need to enlist as well.

Donnie Douglas is the former editor of The Robesonian in Lumberton.