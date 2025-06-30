LAURINBURG — Business as usual, as they say, the Highland Hooligans cruise past the Carolina Yankees 8-0. The mercy rule was applied, resulting in the game being called off at the top of the seventh inning. The atmosphere was great at Legion Park on June 27. After losing their last three games, the Hooligans entered their match-up against the Yankees with a different mindset.

The Hooligans came out of the gate swinging, so much for the slow start that has plagued them this season. This game was a total flip-around; the Hooligans led 3-0 going into the bottom of the third and never looked back.

“We played great; we were trying to get back rolling,” Taylor Jeter said. “This season we’ve had a lot of close games, so it feels good to get a win, and today was a great day to take a step in the right direction and get our confidence back.”

“It was awesome; the team did great. We needed this win and a few off days because it allowed us to reset and come out in dominating fashion today,” Brady Hendrix stated.

Going into the game, third baseman Brady Hendrix was named a East Region All-Star Starter. Hendrix followed the announcement by scoring a run, demonstrating to Hooligans fans and his teammates just how significant his impact is to the team.

“I am glad to represent the Hooligans. We were doubted in the beginning, but we are finally showing people who we truly are as a team.”

It wasn’t one person who earned the Hooligans this win; it was a team effort. This season started rocky, but through teamwork and determination, the Hooligans continued to persevere and beat all odds set against them in only their inaugural season.

“We feel great as a team; we came in tonight super loose and ready to play,” Cody Thomas claimed. “That is how we should come out every day, no matter the inning. We know as a team we can score eight runs at any given time.”

“You gotta love winning; you have to hate losing more than you like winning. That’s the mindset we have, and that’s what keeps us pushing,” Jeter said.

Cody Thomas had his best game of the season, hitting two home runs, crediting his play to his parents, noting their advice over the course of the season.

“I’ve been seeing the ball super well,” Thomas said. “My parents played a big role; my father told me to stay low, and my dad always knows what is best for me. My mom told me to be aggressive, and through the last couple of games, I’ve listened. My approach has been to see ball hit ball.”

It was a perfect day at the office for the Hooligans, something fans haven’t seen around Legion Park in some time. The crowd was buzzing with excitement, and for the first time in a while, fans left Legion Park with smiles and a victory.

The Hooligans will have to make a quick turnaround as they travel to play the Shallotte Shallywags on June 29 at 7 p.m.

