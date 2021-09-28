Report: More than half of teachers vaccinated

LAURINBURG — Out of the more than 80% of teachers who have answered a vaccination survey, more than half are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Executive Director of Student Support Services Jamie Synan gave a COVID-19 update Monday during the Committee of the Whole meeting which included not just the numbers of the students and staff who have COVID-19 but also how many have gotten the vaccine.

”We have 714 staff members and 624 have completed it,” Synan said. “What you’ll see is 67.5% of our staff are fully vaccinated at this point. I wanted to make sure to compare this to what we have at the state average to see how we compare. The state of North Carolina right now is 49.4% fully vaccinated and Scotland County is 45.6% vaccinated. So we are well above as a school district.”

From the numbers, 4.6% of those who have completed the survey have one part of the vaccine while 19.9% of staff have not received the vaccine. The additional 8% did not want to answer, even with the survey being anonymous.

Synan also shared the dashboard for the schools which shows the number of students and staff with positive tests per school.

“This was the data recorded on Friday and our numbers have actually come down slightly for our student population cases,” Synan said. “We were showing 65 at the end of the week and we’re showing 61 today. So that’s always good, we always want to see our numbers go down.”

The data also showed that as of Friday there were seven staff members who had tested positive. There was also another chart Synan shared that showed quarantined students as well which had a number of 449 students as of Friday.

“We do have situations where we’ve had to quarantine a whole bus because of seating charts and things like that,” Synan said. “The guideline that we have … if you’re considered close contact you don’t have to quarantine as long as you’ve been wearing that mask appropriately.”

