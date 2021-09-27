Alford doing internship with Rep. Pierce

RALEIGH — Kayla Alford, a resident of Scotland County, is currently doing an internship with State Rep. Garland Pierce.

“Working at the General Assembly has been a tremendous opportunity thus far,” she said. “I am developing my leadership skills each day.

She is currently a senior at North Carolina State University majoring in Social Work.

Alford attended Scotland Early College High School and she is an active member of Franklin Chapel AMEZ church.

With the support from her family, church, and school, she has grown tremendously throughout her life. She has had several influences in her life including: Her grandmother, minister Carolyn W. Alford, her mother Lisa Alford, her father Trenton Alford, her brother Trenton Alford and her godfather, the late Wayne G. Cromartie. Growing up, she was involved in her church’s programs at a very young age and developed a foundation for her love of God. She is truly grateful for this support system and the others that have impacted her life in so many ways. No matter what, she has always kept God first in her life and have managed to trust God’s will.

Growing up in Scotland County, many opportunities were not available, but that did not stop her from achieving her goals and aspirations. She was a part of organizations like the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and Teen court that prepared her to work within the political field. Growing up she saw a need for change within her communities; She knew that was what she wanted to do! As a child, She would observe how different communities based on socioeconomic statuses would receive resources and opportunities. She desired to provide everyone with adequate and equal opportunities no matter their income. Becoming a policy analyst and majoring in social work will allow her to give back to my community in a multitude of ways.

“Working with Rep. Pierce has allowed me to observe and gain insight into politics in a deeper and influential way,” Alford said. “During my time here, I have developed and drafted letters to different individuals in Scotland and Hoke County. I have also worked alongside Janice Fenner who is the Legislative Assistance for Representative Pierce. We work on several tasks daily for Rep. Pierce. Lastly, I have continued to develop relationships with other members of the Legislative building throughout my time here.”

Janice Fenner (office legislative assistant) is quoted as saying, “Kayla is a joy to work with. She is attentive and is eager to learn as much as she can. I look forward to seeing her future endeavors come to fruition.”

Rep. Pierce is quoted as saying, “Kayla has been an amazing asset. She is hard working and doing an amazing job. She is really making a difference in the community. I look forward to her continuing working with us during the legislative year!”