Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

It felt like fall at Saturday’s Farmers Market at McDuffie Square. The sunshine and heat held off for the morning event with new vendors out selling everything from fruits and vegetables to pumpkins and plants. The crowd began to pick up around 11 a.m. and organizers hope to continue gaining not just customers but vendors for the event. The next market will be on Oct. 30 in connection with the Downtown Fall Fest.