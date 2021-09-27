Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Quicktown Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons broke into their residence and stole a Glock 26 and a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition in it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Log Cabin Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone broke into their residence and stole tools, two gas cookers, two camping stoves, 10 handsaws and two backpacks.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had forced entry into the residence via the front door. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sherbrooke Circle reported to the police department on Friday that a Glock .22 caliber pistol was taken from their vehicle. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sherbrooke Circle reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into their unsecured car and stole a Glock .40 caliber pistol.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — O’Reilly’s on Sougth Main Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a vehicle jack valued at $170 was taken by a black male suspect.

LAURINBURG —Walmart reported to the police department on Sunday that $103 in assorted food items were stolen. William Jacobs, 36, of Maxton was arrested in connection to the larceny, he was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

Shooting

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Cliff Gibson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that while watching TV in their residence someone shot at the home. No one was injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Saturday that their vehicle had been struck by gunfire causing $1,500 in damages.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McNair Avenue reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had shot at their residence. There were two adults and two juveniles inside of the residence and no one was injured.

LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Saturday that while on South Caledonia Road they were shot in the leg. They were treated and released.

Assault

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Springfield Store on Gibson Road Sunday after a woman reported that she had tried to go into the store before realizing it was closed and on her way back to her vehicle a black male came up to her and attempted to rob her. The man placed something hard to her side and demanded her money when she said she didn’t have any the man ran off and she realized she had been cut on the side.

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Scotland Correctional Institution on McGirts Bridge Road Sunday after an inmate was assaulted. The assault caused a small laceration on the victim’s head.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Damion McDonald, 26, of Hickory Street was arrested Friday for assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree kidnapping, communicating threats and carrying a concealed weapon. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Michael Mack, 37, of Rockingham was arrested Friday on warrants out of Richmond County for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and safe cracking. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Blackwell, 33, of Laurel Hill was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County court. He was given a $75,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jerome Atkinson, 40, of Maxton was arrested Saturday for injury to real property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was given a $1,500 bond.