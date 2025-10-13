LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots volleyball regular season has come to a conclusion. It wasn’t the best season for head coach Adam Romain and his team. The Scots ended their season with a 9-10 overall record and 4-6 in conference play. This season marks the first time since 2018-19 that Scotland has fallen short of double-digit wins; that year, Scotland went 7-11 and 6-8 in the Sandhills 4A conference.

The Lady Scots must address their mistakes and move past the regular season, as the playoffs are quickly approaching. The playoff bracket is scheduled to be released on Oct.16, with the playoffs beginning on Oct.18.