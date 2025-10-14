Senior Tyjurian White (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown for the Scots during their game against Terry Sanford on Oct. 10, 2025. He’s joined by junior Samier Pate (12) and teammates as they head back to the sideline.

LAURINBURG — The common phrase “You are what your record says you are” captures the essence of reality in sports. Currently, the Fighting Scots football team holds a 5-2 record, placing them second in the Tri-County 6A/7A conference just behind Cape Fear, which has a record of 6-1.

For Scotland, a 5-2 record holds some level of significant meaning; this team hasn’t achieved such a record at the mid-season point since the 2023-24 campaign, when they were 7-1.

“I feel great where we are in the season,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “The two games we lost are the games I thought we’d struggle with. But we’ve yet to lose to a 6A team, which is all I’m worried about. Those are the only teams we have to beat to win a state championship.”

“Technically, Cape Fear lost two games; they should not be ahead of us. They got a game forfeited to them, so they’re really 5-2,” he added.

With a perfect home record, a dynamic rushing tandem in Tyjuiran White and Michael McLean and a defense that thrives on forcing turnovers, expectations have risen for Bailey and his squad.

“We have guys playing at a high level and raising their game, and we’re going to continue what we do best–running the football,” Bailey stated. “The 50 leading rushers in the state have a 50-0 record, while the 50 best passers in the state are 33-17. That lets the team know we have to be able to run the football.”

The offense has looked unstoppable on the ground, totaling more than 100 rushing yards in every game this season. But for the offense to become truly dynamic, the passing attack will need to take a step forward.

Quarterback Bryson Powell has completed 49 out of 84 pass attempts for 494 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions– numbers that will have to increase for the Scots not to be one-dimensional.

“We have to throw the football better; our offensive line continues to get better, but some guys haven’t reached their full potential,” Bailey said. “Teams are stacking the box, and we’re going to continue to see that until we can effectively throw the ball. One of these days, we have to hit one of those big throws.”

Despite the questions surrounding the Scots’ passing game, Scotland is still 5-2, with their identity remaining clear— a physical football team that prides itself on running the football and playing tough defense. With two winnable games ahead against Purnell Swett and Lumberton, Scotland could set up a playoff-type showdown in their regular-season finale at home versus Cape Fear.

