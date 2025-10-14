LAURINBURG —After their impressive win over the Terry Sanford Bulldogs, three Scotland High football players were named the Farm Bureau Players of the Game for their standout performances.

Junior quarterback Bryson Powell earned Offensive Player of the Game honors after delivering his best game of the season. Powell completed 6 of 14 pass attempts for 117 yards, throwing for one touchdown and one interception. His biggest highlight came on a 67-yard touchdown pass to junior Samier Pate.

Senior linebacker Jesse Clifton was named the Defensive Player of the Game after an outstanding effort that included 15 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

Rounding out the award winners, senior running back Tyjurian White was the Farm Bureau’s Most Valuable Player of the Game. White once again led the Scots in rushing, finishing with 233 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.