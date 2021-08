JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Parks and Recreation teamed up with the Scottish Pilot Club to begin installing a new ADA-accessible swing at the Dragon Park on Friday. It is uncertain what day the new equipment will be ready, however, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony when it is complete. In the photo are Barbara Mack and Shelia Swift of the Scottish Pilot Club, along with Jeff Maley from Scotland County Parks and Recreation.