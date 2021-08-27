Free COVID vaccinations, tests start Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department will begin offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing on Monday.

The staff has already started preparing the site and are hoping residents will take advantage of the free resources.

“We will be having drive though testing as well as vaccines on-site at the American Legion Hut on Adkinson Street,” said Health Educator Janna Blue. “These services will be free and no doctor’s order is required.”

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We will not close for lunch,” said Blue.

COVID testing will be held outside in the white tent that has been placed in the parking lot. Vaccinations will take place inside the American Legion building.

“We are hoping to have our residents come out and allow us to help them stay healthy,” said Blue. “This is a great opportunity and we should have multiple vaccine options available.

“As always we hope for the residents of Scotland County to be safe and follow all precautions to stay healthy,” added Blue. “Continue to wash your hands properly, wear your mask and keep social distancing.”

The Health Department was also expected to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations during the Downtown Laurinburg Fun Fest on Saturday.

For information on this program or for information on other opportunities, the SCHD offers visit its Facebook page or its website at https://www.scotlandcounty.org/805/Health-Department.

