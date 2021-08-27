CELEBRATING 80 YEARS

“We are trying to make this one of the best small libraries in the state. I think if you come in and give us a chance, you’ll find that we are one of the better small libraries. It’s been a fun ride … I’ve enjoyed serving the community. The staff here all enjoys serving the community. We all enjoy what we’re doing.” — Director Leon Gyles

LAURINBURG — Cronly and Atkinson streets. Atkinson and West Church streets. West Church Street. Those locations have been home to the Scotland County Memorial Library since it was founded 80 years ago Saturday.

The library’s history goes back a few years before 1941, with the establishment in the late 1930s by a group of women in the community, according to the information given by current Director Leon Gyles. Through their efforts, they were able to obtain the materials required to establish a public library and county officials authorized the women to use a second-floor jury room in the courthouse.

However, due to the lack of money for new books or a better location, the library was soon closed. It didn’t last long as Mrs. A.M. Fairley called a meeting at her home on Feb. 13, 1941, to discuss the opening of a library for Scotland County.

Months after this original meeting — on Aug. 28, 1941 — the Scotland County Public Library was opened on the second floor of the former Goodwin home at the corner of Cronly and Atkinson streets.

The library then moved again on Dec. 11, 1950, to the Ed Guest Building at the corner of Atkinson and West Church streets, right next to the First United Methodist Church. The move had taken community members six years of planning and work to see through. It was during the dedication ceremony that the name of the library was officially changed from the Scotland County Public Library to the Scotland County Memorial Library — the first memorial library in North Carolina dedicated to the men and women who fought in World War II.

The location also had the distinction of being the first new library building erected in the state since World War II.

Just shy of 17 years later, the library moved again to its current location at 312 W. Chruch St. The current library was built using $80,000 in private donations, $92,000 in federal grants and $45,000 from the sale of its former location.

The building was able to house twice the number of books as the old facility, allow for more research and study space along with having a community room that could handle a meeting of 50 people.

Now, 80 years later, the library prides itself in working to offer services typically offered in larger libraries on a smaller scale.

“We are trying to make this one of the best small libraries in the state,” Gyles said. “I think if you come in and give us a chance, you’ll find that we are one of the better small libraries.”

Some of the more important services provided by the library include the internet and all of the digital resources (eBooks, audiobooks, DVDs, databases — including The Laurinburg Exchange online; a bookmobile; student access via student school ID number to various digital resources.

While the library’s number of books has grown from a few hundred when it first opened to more than 50,000 there are still books the library won’t have for patrons on the shelves. The patron, however, doesn’t need to worry as the library is a part of NC Cardinal, which allows patrons to check out books from other libraries across the state with the luxury of just picking it up in Laurinburg. With NC Cardinal the number of books available to patrons grows to over 6.5 million items.

Gyles also shared that the library’s return on investment for the community, which was for every dollar of tax money the library receives the community gets $3.08 in value back.

“It’s been a fun ride … I’ve enjoyed serving the community,” Gyles said. “The staff here all enjoys serving the community. We all enjoy what we’re doing.”

However, Gyles said there won’t be a “normal birthday party” this year and while the library will have its normal Saturday hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., some staff will also be at the Downtown Laurinburg Fun Fest with the bookmobile for the community to learn more about what the library offers.

For information on the library and the services provided contact 910-276-0563.

