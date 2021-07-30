Donations wind upfor local toy drive

LAURINBURG — A trio of contributions for The Laurinburg Exchange’s community toy drive were made late in the week.

C=Rachel Clark Ferguson, 11, and Laela Clark Ferguson, 10, of Laurinburg brought a donation on Wednesday, while Stephen Dickens of Laurinburg and Evelyn Allen of Laurel Hill each made their contributions on Thursday.

The month-long community toy drive that will benefit Live Like Madison’s “Madison’s Toy Chest” efforts came to a close on Friday. Toys collected through Friday will be delivered by the Live Like Madison organization to officials at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and with Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

“All of the contributions we have received over the past few weeks will make a lot of children happy — and bringing a smile to a child’s face who is battling the terrible disease of cancer is just a blessing,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “I can’t thank everyone who brought toys and wrote out checks for this community toy drive enough.”

Although the community toy drive ended on Friday, anyone wanting to make a late contribution on Monday morning will be welcomed. Those can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office in The Oaks professional building in Laurinburg after 8:30 a.m.