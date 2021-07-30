BOE looks at adding counselors, psychologists

LAURINBURG — Mental health issues, including getting more counselors and psychologists, are something that will be looked at moving forward with Scotland County Schools.

During this week’s Scotland County Board of Education Committee of the Whole meeting, the board got an update on the mental health improvement plan from Chief Academic Officer Sandra Noel.

One topic talked about was the student to counselor ratio which in Scotland County is at 1:374, the state ratio is 1:353 while the recommended ratio is 1:250.

Also on the list, which concerned BOE Board Member Gary Mauk, was the ratio of school psychologists to students which was almost triple at 1:1403 in the county.

“It should be noted that it seems to be some concerns and support for all that we are all dealing with and its impact on staff and children who are coming from a COVID environment,” said Board member Tony Spaulding. “So there’s concern and money put behind addressing those needs early on and finding out if there are any lingering after-effects of how we address this … there’s a tremendous backlog of IEP testing needing to be done because of the shortage of psychologists not just in Scotland County but across the area.”

Superintendent Takeda LeGrand added the positions are expensive to fill but needed in the school system, the district just has to make sure the positions are sustained.

“There’s a huge retirement that’s happening in school psychology and the training programs in the state are not producing enough students,” Mauk said. “When they graduate students a lot are going to Virginia and South Carolina because they pay much, much more so we’ve gotten into this squeeze.”

LeGrand added the district could look at the counselor to psychologist program similar to the teacher assistant to teacher program.

“Once we invest in them maybe they commit to three or four years,” LeGrand said. “I think we have some creative ways and I’m glad to know that the board is in agreement that this is an area you want us to look into.”

It was added some of the programs done by the district right now includes individualize therapy, small group therapy, day treatment services, threat and suicide risk assessment training for teachers and more.

“We are doing some training in the schools such as trauma-informed schools, mental health first aid, how to be an ally, SEL for educators through the Friday Center, darkness to light, emotional poverty, understanding poverty and social-emotional behaviors and implementing SEL into the regular education classroom,” Noel said. “The counselors have some of these training so they’re able to work with teachers in some of these instances.”

